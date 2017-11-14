Georgia dethrones Armenia and Iran as oldest-ever wine producer
November 14, 2017 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists say 8,000-year-old pottery fragments have revealed the earliest evidence of grape wine-making.
The earthenware jars containing residual wine compounds were found in two sites south of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, researchers said, according to BBC.
A 6100-year old winary was unearthed in Armenia back in 2011 when a wine press and fermentation jars were discovered in a cave in Vayots Dzor province.
Previously, the earliest evidence of grape wine-making had been found in the Zagros Mountains of Iran and dated to 5,400-5,000 BC.
Some of the jars bore images of grape clusters and a man dancing.
Previously, the earliest evidence of wine-making was from pottery dating from about 7,000 years ago found in north-western Iran.
The latest finds were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
"We believe this is the oldest example of the domestication of a wild-growing Eurasian grapevine solely for the production of wine," said co-author Stephen Batiuk, a senior researcher at the University of Toronto.
"Wine is central to civilisation as we know it in the West. As a medicine, social lubricant, mind-altering substance and highly valued commodity, wine became the focus of religious cults, pharmacopoeias, cuisines, economies and society in the ancient Near East."
The pottery jars were discovered in two Neolithic villages, called Gadachrili Gora and Shulaveris Gora, about 50km (30 miles) south of Tbilisi, researchers said.
Telltale chemical signs of wine were discovered in eight jars, the oldest one dating from about 5,980 BC.
Top stories
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple readying rear-facing 3D sensor for next iPhone the rear-mounted system uses a time-of-flight method that calculates the time it takes for a laser to bounce off objects.
Islamic leader calls for sharing religious donations for quake relief Shia Muslims regularly pay Khums, a type of tax in the Islamic tradition which is collected by religious authorities.
Russia's Lavrov visiting Armenia, Azerbaijan next week "The stopovers are first and foremost to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan," Lavrov has said
Armenian, Russian presidents to meet in Moscow on November 15 President Serzh Sargsyan will visit Moscow on Wednesday, November 15 to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.