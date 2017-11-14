// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian app turns regular photos into real artwork

November 14, 2017 - 17:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lenz, an Armenian startup, has created an app called Ktav for turning photos into paintings.

The application enables users to modify photos in the style of prominent Armenian artists such as Martiros Saryan, Minas Avetisyan, Jean Carzou, Hakob Hakobian, Vruir Galstian, Arshile Gorky and many others.

The free app, available for both Android and iOS devices, includes styles of only Armenian painters.

Ktav was first unveiled during the DiGiTec Expo 2017 and has been downloaded more than 1000 times since.

Travelling in Armenia

10 useful mobile apps for comfortable trips

3D Animoji, Portrait Lighting and more packed in iOS 11
What devices is Portrait Lighting on and how does it work?
Partners from all around the globe: Zangi conquering B2B market
Armenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in Yerevan
