Armenian app turns regular photos into real artwork
November 14, 2017 - 17:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lenz, an Armenian startup, has created an app called Ktav for turning photos into paintings.
The application enables users to modify photos in the style of prominent Armenian artists such as Martiros Saryan, Minas Avetisyan, Jean Carzou, Hakob Hakobian, Vruir Galstian, Arshile Gorky and many others.
The free app, available for both Android and iOS devices, includes styles of only Armenian painters.
Ktav was first unveiled during the DiGiTec Expo 2017 and has been downloaded more than 1000 times since.
