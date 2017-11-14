Armenian defense minister's visit to U.S. concludes; Canada next

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the framework of his official visit to the Untied States, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan held several meetings in Los Angeles on Monday, November 13.

Visiting the UCLA, Sargsyan gave a lecture on public leadership at Luskin School of Public Affairs, also unveiling army-building processes and other reforms, currently underway in Armenia.

Sargsyan, at the same time, briefed the attendees about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armenia-Turkey relations, as well as regional issues.

Later that day, the Armenian defense minister met Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti and answered the questions of leading Armenian media outlets at the Consulate in LA.

Also Monday, Sargsyan met the leaders and members of the Armenian community at the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America.

The minister's visit to the United States concluded that same day, with the Armenian delegation heading for Canada to participate in the 2017 UN Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference in Vancouver.