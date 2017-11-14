Armenia's Nalbandian, OSCE envoys discuss possible meeting Azeri FM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow on Tuesday, November 14 to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Nalbandian, Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk weighed in on the peaceful settlement of the issue.

Also, they discussed the steps necessary for pushing the negotiation process forward.

The sides analyzed the measures aimed at the implementation of agreements reached at summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva.

In addition, the parties discussed the possibility of holding a meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers.

As reported earlier, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are now working to organize such a meeting by the end of the year.