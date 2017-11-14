Russia's Lavrov visiting Armenia, Azerbaijan next week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, Lavrov himself has said.

"I am planning to visit Yerevan and Baku at the beginning of next week. The stopovers are first and foremost to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan," Lavrov has said, according to TASS.

"Bilateral relations will be high on the agenda, questions concerning regional and international issues, the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict following the presidential meeting in Geneva on October 16 will be in the limelight too."

Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Moscow on Tuesday, November 14 to discuss the settlement of the conflict.