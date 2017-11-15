Armenia defense minister remembers Genocide victims in Canada
November 15, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on Tuesday, November 14 visited the Genocide memorial in the Canadian city of Vancouver.
Sargsyan laid flowers at the memorial to honor the memory of 1,5 million victims that were murdered in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Sargsyan is in Vancouver to participate in the 2017 UN Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference. The defense minister earlier visited Los Angeles, the United State.
