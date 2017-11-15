Armenian diplomat briefs Finnish colleague on Karabakh conflict

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy foreign minister Garen Nazarian on Tuesday, November 14 briefed state secretary to the Finnish foreign ministerSamuli Virtenen about the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Meeting in Yerevan, the sides discussed bilateral relations, hailing the development of Armenia-Finland ties since the establishment of relations 25 years ago.

The discussions focused on the ways to deepen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Armenian deputy foreign minister cited the various support programs implemented by Finland in Armenia.

At the request of Virtenen, Nazarian revealed Armenia's approach to the developments surrounding the Karabakh conflict.

In March 2017, foreign ministers Edward Nalbandian and Timo Soini exchanged letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Finland.