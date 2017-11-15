Armenian students halt hunger strike, walkout in favor of discussions

PanARMENIAN.Net - Member of the movement "For the development of science" Davit Petrosyan said on Wednesday, November 15 that the students are halting the hunger strike and walkout in protest of a new law on military service, RFE/RL Armenian Service reports.

The parliament, by the way, approved the draft law in its second and final reading on Wednesday.

Following a meeting with deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov, Petrosyan said they will continue their struggle in the form of round-table discussions.

Petrosyan said they are trying to be as constructive as possible.

"This is one of the best options for the time being," he added.

Sharmazanov said, in turn, that they have discussed several issues:

"The guys are proposing round table discussion, and we agree with them. Researchers and professors will attend those meetings, while the committee of education will hold public discussions about deferment of military service and other issues."

Under the law, the Armenian citizens will be granted deferment of service only after they sign a contract with the defense ministry and commit themselves to serving in the army for a period of three years after graduation.

Otherwise, they will be drafted once they turn 18.