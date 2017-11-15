Armenian parliament approves new law on military service
November 15, 2017 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday, November 15 approved on its second and final reading the draft law on military service and the soldier's status.
Only lawmakers from the Yelk bloc voted against the measure. One of them, Ararat Mirzoyan called for rejecting the draft law, reminding that four students are on a hunger strike, others have taken to streets to protest, and 120 researchers don't approve of the bill either.
Under the law, the Armenian citizens will be granted deferment of service only after they sign a contract with the defense ministry and commit themselves to serving in the army for a period of three years after graduation.
Otherwise, they will be drafted once they turn 18.
Top stories
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan among Man United's 11 int'l record-holders ManUtd.com provides a look at the current and former Reds stars who also hold the goalscoring record for their nation.
Syrian army captures new village in Hama The Syrian Arab Army troops stormed the two villages of Arfah and Al-Rabdeh on Wednesday, November 15 morning.
World Bank supports Armenian farmers with new loan The financing aims to further assist the government in its efforts to ensure efficient, cost effective and sustainable irrigation.
Two of Armenia's players leading World Chess Championship R2 After a successful start in round 1 and 2, Hayk Martirosyan and Manuel Petrosyan are leading the championship alongside 20 other players.