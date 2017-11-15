Armenian parliament approves new law on military service

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday, November 15 approved on its second and final reading the draft law on military service and the soldier's status.

Only lawmakers from the Yelk bloc voted against the measure. One of them, Ararat Mirzoyan called for rejecting the draft law, reminding that four students are on a hunger strike, others have taken to streets to protest, and 120 researchers don't approve of the bill either.

Under the law, the Armenian citizens will be granted deferment of service only after they sign a contract with the defense ministry and commit themselves to serving in the army for a period of three years after graduation.

Otherwise, they will be drafted once they turn 18.