// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian parliament approves new law on military service

Armenian parliament approves new law on military service
November 15, 2017 - 12:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday, November 15 approved on its second and final reading the draft law on military service and the soldier's status.

Only lawmakers from the Yelk bloc voted against the measure. One of them, Ararat Mirzoyan called for rejecting the draft law, reminding that four students are on a hunger strike, others have taken to streets to protest, and 120 researchers don't approve of the bill either.

Under the law, the Armenian citizens will be granted deferment of service only after they sign a contract with the defense ministry and commit themselves to serving in the army for a period of three years after graduation.

Otherwise, they will be drafted once they turn 18.

Related links:
Azatutyun.am. Զինծառայության մասին օրինագիծը ընդունվեց երկրորդ ընթերցմամբ և ամբողջությամբ
 Top stories
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world tripArmenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
Armenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnewsArmenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnews
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Armenia - a viticulturist’s dream: Sommelier IndiaArmenia - a viticulturist’s dream: Sommelier India
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan among Man United's 11 int'l record-holders ManUtd.com provides a look at the current and former Reds stars who also hold the goalscoring record for their nation.
Syrian army captures new village in Hama The Syrian Arab Army troops stormed the two villages of Arfah and Al-Rabdeh on Wednesday, November 15 morning.
World Bank supports Armenian farmers with new loan The financing aims to further assist the government in its efforts to ensure efficient, cost effective and sustainable irrigation.
Two of Armenia's players leading World Chess Championship R2 After a successful start in round 1 and 2, Hayk Martirosyan and Manuel Petrosyan are leading the championship alongside 20 other players.