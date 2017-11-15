Karabakh draft budget sets 8% GDP growth target for 2018
November 15, 2017 - 18:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh's (Artsakh) draft budget for 2018 envisages an 8% economic growth, finance minister Grigori Martirosyan said on Wednesday, November 15.
Discussions on the document started on Wednesday in the National Assembly of Artsakh.
According to Martirosyan, the country's social and economic policy for next year will be aimed at the implementation of programs for ensuring sustainable economic growth, state-building processes and institutions boosting defense capacity.
The finance minister said that the draft budget envisages an 8% GDP growth, price level stability, with housing for resettlement programs taking center stage.
Artsakh's consolidated state budget will amount to AMD 97,1 billion, expenditures will stand at AMD 101,4 billion with a deficit of AMD 4,2 billion.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan among Man United's 11 int'l record-holders ManUtd.com provides a look at the current and former Reds stars who also hold the goalscoring record for their nation.
Syrian army captures new village in Hama The Syrian Arab Army troops stormed the two villages of Arfah and Al-Rabdeh on Wednesday, November 15 morning.
World Bank supports Armenian farmers with new loan The financing aims to further assist the government in its efforts to ensure efficient, cost effective and sustainable irrigation.
Two of Armenia's players leading World Chess Championship R2 After a successful start in round 1 and 2, Hayk Martirosyan and Manuel Petrosyan are leading the championship alongside 20 other players.