House project in Armenia's provinces benefits more families
November 15, 2017 - 18:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have granted many families the happiness of celebrating housewarming. The heads of the partnering organizations recently visited the village of Saralanj in Armenia's Shirak province, where the Simonyan family have greatly benefited from the joint project.
The house built 50 years ago was dilapidated and in desperate need of renovation. Today, the family members feel the happiness of owning a decent home: the leaking roof and the damp walls, the lack of bathroom and the concreted entrance instead of a kitchen are now in the past.
"The housing problem is in the past now, and everyday problems do not seem so difficult anymore,” said the family father, Eduard.
Owing to the six-year partnership of VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, decent housing, healthy environment and confidence in the future have been granted to 150 families.
For another family, the Mkrtchyans, living in the same village, the day was festive too. The family of 10 was so happy to host Yirikian who provided financial support personally, in order to help the family renovate the leaking roof.
In 2017, VivaCell-MTS has invested AMD 31 mln for the implementation of the housing project; altogether, over AMD 370 mln has been invested so far.
