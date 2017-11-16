Russia returns Armenia's stolen Vrubel painting
November 16, 2017 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia on Wednesday, November 15 returned a painting by Mikhail Vrubel which was stolen from Armenia as presidents of the two countries met in Moscow to celebrate Armenia's cultural days in Russia.
During the talks, the leaders of the two strategic partner countries discussed the agenda of the Armenian-Russian relations and issues related to the strengthening and development of bilateral interstate ties.
The parties also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process.
"I would like to stress that all our teams are working hard on the implementation of our agreements reached during your visit to Russia last March. And this work is yielding positive results," Russian president Vladimir Putin said.
"This does not even include our interaction in the areas of political contacts, security and the economy. Last year witnessed the beginning of growth, and this year it has already increased by a third, which is surely gratifying. We would like to maintain this trend.
"This time you have come in connection with the start of the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia. We are very happy that we are also actively cooperating in this field. We will now go together to the Tretyakov Gallery to see the exhibition, and there is also another event in store.
"You know that our law enforcement agencies are returning Vrubel’s painting, which was stolen in Armenia."
"And you are right, the progress in all areas of Russia-Armenia cooperation is evident. After our last meeting in Sochi we had an official visit at the level of the Russian Government. In October, we held a Russian-Armenian interregional forum, the Second International Forum of Eurasian Partnership and the Russian-Armenian Youth Forum. The 30th meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission convened earlier this month," Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan said.
"Close contacts between people, as well as cultural, educational and scientific ties have a special significance for us. Last year the Days of Russian Culture enjoyed great success in Armenia. And today we are launching a number of events as part of the Days of Armenian Culture, and they will be held not only in Moscow but in all big cities of Russia."
