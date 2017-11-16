Defense minister meets Vancouver's Armenian community members

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan and his delegation met the representatives of Vancouver's Armenian community on Wednesday, November 15.

Prior to the meeting, Sargsyanvisited the Genocide memorial in the Canadian city tolay flowers at the memorial to honor the memory of 1,5 million victims that were murdered in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

Sargsyan is in Vancouver to participate in the 2017 UN Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial conference. The defense minister earlier visited Los Angeles, the United State.