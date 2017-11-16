// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian borders equipped with new Igla-S and Igla-Super missiles

November 16, 2017 - 17:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The air defense arsenal of the Armenian armed forces will soon be replenished with automated equipment which will boast bigger opportunities and have the ability to respond to the entire range of airborne targets, a military official has said, according to Hay Zinvor newspaper.

According to Colonel Artur Poghosyan, Armenia has new contract with a number of countries.

He revealed that the Armenian armed forces have acquired quite a large batch of Igla-S and Igla-Super man-portable surface-to-air missiles, and that they have already reached some frontline battalions.

"Igla-S is a high-precision missile and the best in its category The ones we bought are new and will cause no problems for a long time," Poghosyan said.

