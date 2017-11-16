Germany urged to build Armenian Genocide monument

PanARMENIAN.Net - Human rights organization Peoples in Danger has called on German authorities to build monuments all over the country in honor of the victims of the Genocide of Armenians and other Christian peoples.

Germany was aware of the massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, that's why it should do everything possible so that this tragedy is never forgotten, the NGO argues.

"It is necessary to establish monuments so that descendants of survivors can honor the memory of the innocent victims," said the head of the human rights organization Kemal Sidu, the Turkish edition of the Deutsche Welle reports.

He also reminded Germany that 1.5 million Armenians died in the Ottoman Empire.

The German Bundestag recognized the Armenian Genocide on June 2, 2016.