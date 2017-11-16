Putin rewards Armenian philanthropist Ara Abrahamyan
November 16, 2017 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, November 15 has rewarded president of the Union of Armenians Ara Abrahamyan with theorder "For Merit to the Fatherland".
The medal is awarded for an individual's contribution to the strengthening of peace, friendship and cooperation.
Abrahamyan is a prominent philanthropist, social activist, and businessmen, living in Russia.
