Dutch Senate president pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
November 16, 2017 - 18:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Senate of the Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol, who is currently on an official visit to Armenia, visited the Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
Accompanying the guest were Armenia's deputy parliament speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan and Armenian ambassador to the Netherlands Dzyunik Aghajanyan.
Broekers-Knol laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal fire and paid tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.
The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the history of the Genocide and leave a note in the memory of book.
"It's my first time at the museum, and I am deeply shocked by the suffering that the Armenian people went through," Ankie Broekers-Knol said.
Prior to the visit, she met the Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan to discuss bilateral relations, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well the constitutional reforms that were recently conducted in Armenia.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Nuts strengthen the brain, new study says Nuts are great for your health, with benefits ranging from better cardiovascular health to boosted memory and cognition.
Armenian developer helps create app for protecting nude pics Nude is using machine learning libraries stored on the phone to scan your camera roll for nudes automatically and remove them to a private vault.
Armenian borders equipped with new Igla-S and Igla-Super missiles The air defense arsenal of the Armenian armed forces will soon be replenished with automated equipment, Artur Poghosyan said.
Armenian artist keeps ceramic art alive in Jerusalem: Al-Monitor For 40 years, he has taken great pride in the craft he learned from his elders while still a child, Al-Monitor's article says.