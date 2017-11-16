Dutch Senate president pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the Senate of the Netherlands Ankie Broekers-Knol, who is currently on an official visit to Armenia, visited the Genocide memorial in Yerevan.

Accompanying the guest were Armenia's deputy parliament speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan and Armenian ambassador to the Netherlands Dzyunik Aghajanyan.

Broekers-Knol laid a wreath at the memorial and flowers at the eternal fire and paid tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the history of the Genocide and leave a note in the memory of book.

"It's my first time at the museum, and I am deeply shocked by the suffering that the Armenian people went through," Ankie Broekers-Knol said.

Prior to the visit, she met the Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan to discuss bilateral relations, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well the constitutional reforms that were recently conducted in Armenia.