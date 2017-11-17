// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Toilet built atop Armenian cemetery in Turkey's Van

November 17, 2017 - 14:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A toilet has been built atop the Armenian cemetery in the city of Van in Turkey, Yerkir.am reports citing Haber.Sol.

Following media reports, minister of culture and tourism Numan Kurtumlus has said that all the "buildings" will be dismantled within 60 days.

"We'll pay close attention to the issue," he said.

A trustee appointed by Turkey's ruling AP Party is responsible for giving instructions for building a toilet on the cemetery.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently cited a synagogue and two Armenian churches as examples of restored religious structures in Turkey.

Erdogan forgot, however, about dozens of other Armenian churches and monasteries that are used as reception halls or stables throughout Turkey, and many more that have been destroyed for centuries.

