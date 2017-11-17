Syrian army makes major advance in northeast Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been rolling in the northeastern countryside of Hama recently, capturing a large chunk of territory from the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham militant group, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by the 39th and 40th brigades of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture two towns in northeast Hama yesterday.

The towns of Qasr ‘Ali and Sarha Al-Shmaliyah were captured by the Syrian Army after they launched a powerful assault from two different axes in northeast Hama.

Since the start of the northeast Hama offensive, the Syrian Arab Army has captured over 15 villages, towns, and hilltops from the rebels, while also managing to nearly encircle the HTS stronghold of Al-Rahjan.