Brazil tells Armenia it supports peaceful settlement in Karabakh
November 17, 2017 - 18:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil supports the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Aloysio Nunes, State Minister of External Relations said at a meeting with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Friday, November 17.
At the meeting in Yerevan, Nalbandian briefed his Brazilian counterpart on Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts aimed at pushing the negotiation process forward.
Besides the conflict in Karabakh, several other issues were high on the agenda.
Nunes said, in particular, the two people enjoy solid human and cultural relations, adding that Brazil is ready to strengthen ties in all the sectors.
Also, the sides cited the visa liberalization between the two countries as an important factor that contributed greatly to activation of mutual visits.
Following the meeting, the foreign policy chiefs gave a press conference.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Touching theatrical version of Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' vid unveiled In the new clip, the late Cornell is seen playing guitar, tracking vocals and observing the orchestra as they perform in the studio.
Dog-owners live longer, new study says Older people who live alone are 33 per cent less likely to die over the next 12 years if they have a dog, according to a Swedish study.
Syrian army makes major advance in northeast Hama The Syrian army has been rolling in the northeastern countryside of Hama, capturing a large chunk of territory from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Armenia unveils sports tourism development program Specialists providing relevant education in training institutions must pass theoretical and practical trainings on security measures.