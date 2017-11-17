Brazil tells Armenia it supports peaceful settlement in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil supports the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Aloysio Nunes, State Minister of External Relations said at a meeting with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Friday, November 17.

At the meeting in Yerevan, Nalbandian briefed his Brazilian counterpart on Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group's efforts aimed at pushing the negotiation process forward.

Besides the conflict in Karabakh, several other issues were high on the agenda.

Nunes said, in particular, the two people enjoy solid human and cultural relations, adding that Brazil is ready to strengthen ties in all the sectors.

Also, the sides cited the visa liberalization between the two countries as an important factor that contributed greatly to activation of mutual visits.

Following the meeting, the foreign policy chiefs gave a press conference.