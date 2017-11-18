Karabakh situation remained relatively calm over past week
November 18, 2017 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained unchanged on the week of November 12-18.
More than 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered in the reporting period.
Karabakh frontline units continue holding the upper hand on the entire contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers held separate meetings with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to discuss the settlement of the conflict on November 14 and 16, respectively. They agreed to meet in December in Vienna.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Iran, EU to negotiate nuclear ties next week The talks in Iran between Abbas Araqchi and Helga Schmid will focus on nuclear cooperation, achievements and prospects.
Armenia's Mkhitaryan among best players who missed World Cup: SI The publication groups goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards who deserved to qualify for the World Cup.
American scientists try editing a gene in living body for first time Through an IV, he received billions of copies of a corrective gene and a genetic tool to cut his DNA in a precise spot.
Number of hotels in Armenia grew 60% in four years According to data provided by the national statistical service, 379 hotels operated in Armenia in 2013, 409 in 2014 and 474 in 2015.