Karabakh situation remained relatively calm over past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - The relatively calm situation on the Nagorno Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line remained unchanged on the week of November 12-18.

More than 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered in the reporting period.

Karabakh frontline units continue holding the upper hand on the entire contact line and protecting their positions.

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers held separate meetings with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to discuss the settlement of the conflict on November 14 and 16, respectively. They agreed to meet in December in Vienna.