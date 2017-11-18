Armenia to upgrade 30 tanks to T-72B4 version under $15 mln contract
November 18, 2017 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian armed forces are modernizing their tank park, Razm.info says citing a report from the Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade.
30 of Armenia's tanks, in particular, are reportedly planned to be upgraded to the T-72B4 version.
The modernization contract is estimated at $15 million, with the upgrade process set to conclude by 2019.
The remodeling of the T-72B3 version into a T-72B4 will add to the tanks' technical equipment, making the engine more powerful and improving the fire management system.
An annual report by Russian machine building company UralVagonZavod also mentioned the modernization of "military products" previously delivered to Armenia.
