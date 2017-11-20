Karabakh president visits Paris ahead of annual fundraising telethon
November 20, 2017 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan and his delegation have been on an official visit to France since Sunday, November 19.
Arriving in Paris on Sunday, Sahakyan visited the center of the annual phoneathon organized by Hayastan All-Armenian-Fund, met with the organization's representatives and volunteers involved in the process.
Sahakyan hailed the fund's contribution to the realization of a number of projects in Artsakh and the continuous support that the people Karabakh are receiving.
The fund's annual telethon will be held on November 23 and is titled "Fruitful Artsakh".
