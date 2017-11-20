// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh president visits Paris ahead of annual fundraising telethon

Karabakh president visits Paris ahead of annual fundraising telethon
November 20, 2017 - 11:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan and his delegation have been on an official visit to France since Sunday, November 19.

Arriving in Paris on Sunday, Sahakyan visited the center of the annual phoneathon organized by Hayastan All-Armenian-Fund, met with the organization's representatives and volunteers involved in the process.

Sahakyan hailed the fund's contribution to the realization of a number of projects in Artsakh and the continuous support that the people Karabakh are receiving.

The fund's annual telethon will be held on November 23 and is titled "Fruitful Artsakh".

 Top stories
Irene Sharaff: The brilliant Armenian costume designer who won five Academy AwardsIrene Sharaff: The brilliant Armenian costume designer who won five Academy Awards
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
Armenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmakerArmenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmaker
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
French-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's WorldFrench-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's World
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018Armenia pledges to continue fight for Genocide recognition in 2018
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Chris Bohjalian's 'The Flight Attendant' to get a TV treatment
Azerbaijan's aggression shouldn't be rewarded with U.S. aid: Forbes
Iranian-Armenian pianist Arpineh Israyelian to perform in Tehran
Two U.S. states left to recognize Armenian Genocide
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
British singer defends Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein Morrissey said he had “never, never, never” been in a similar situation, either as abuser or abused, in his life or career.
Russia says will be 'very pleased' to see Azerbaijan in Eurasian Union Russia will be very pleased to see Azerbaijan in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Mkhitaryan battling to save his career in Manchester United: source There are still concerns he is struggling to come to terms with the mental and physical restraints of the Premier League.
Danish scientists unveil reasons behind premature aging The study confirms what many may already suspect: that heavy drinking and smoking are linked to physical signs of premature aging.