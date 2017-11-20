Lavrov visiting Armenia to discuss bilateral ties, Karabakh conflict
November 20, 2017 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting Armenia on November 20-21 to meet with president Serzh Sargsyan and foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.
At the meetings, the sides will discuss a variety of issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as coordination of actions in the United Nations, the OSCE and the Council of Europe.
Also, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be discussed with both Sargsyan and Nalbandian.
Lavrov met with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Sunday and will discuss the Karabakh issue with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov later on Monday.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
British singer defends Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein Morrissey said he had “never, never, never” been in a similar situation, either as abuser or abused, in his life or career.
Russia says will be 'very pleased' to see Azerbaijan in Eurasian Union Russia will be very pleased to see Azerbaijan in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Mkhitaryan battling to save his career in Manchester United: source There are still concerns he is struggling to come to terms with the mental and physical restraints of the Premier League.
Danish scientists unveil reasons behind premature aging The study confirms what many may already suspect: that heavy drinking and smoking are linked to physical signs of premature aging.