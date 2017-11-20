Lavrov visiting Armenia to discuss bilateral ties, Karabakh conflict

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting Armenia on November 20-21 to meet with president Serzh Sargsyan and foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.

At the meetings, the sides will discuss a variety of issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as coordination of actions in the United Nations, the OSCE and the Council of Europe.

Also, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be discussed with both Sargsyan and Nalbandian.

Lavrov met with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Sunday and will discuss the Karabakh issue with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov later on Monday.