Russian state TV host compares Armenia's ruling RPA with fascists

PanARMENIAN.Net - The host of a talk show on Russia's Zvezda TV channel, political scientist Veronika Krasheninnikova on Sunday, November 19 addressed the issue of Armenia's "possible membership" in the European Union.

Zvezda is a Russian nationwide TV network run by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Interestingly, the host drew a parallel with Ukraine, and also called the Armenian military and statesman Garegin Nzhdeh a fascist and compared the members of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) with the fascists.

"The association with the European Union is not the only thing Armenia does like Ukraine: it's hard to believe, but Yerevan also heroes accomplices of fascism. In May 2016, in particular, a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh - an Armenian Bandera (Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian politician, ideologist and theoretician of Ukrainian nationalism - Ed.) - was erected in Yerevan," Krasheninnikova said.

"He is a hero for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia with its ideology of national conservatism," the host noted, demonstrating the RPA logo and adding "it resembles the symbols of the Third Reich." She expressed concern that representatives of the ruling circles of Armenia could "take Armenia in the footsteps of Ukraine."