New book about Armenian Genocide now available on Amazon
November 20, 2017 - 12:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Youngstown author Joseph Pasquarella Jr.'s new book, “The Ghosts of Alexandrapol, The Armenian Genocide, The Lost Notes of Khatrun Michaelian,” has recently been published, Vindy.com reports.
“The Ghosts of Alexandrapol" is a story of his journey to find more information about what his grandparents survived while growing up during the Armenian Genocide.
Pasquarella Jr. who is the author of “Elegy of the Song Sparrow” and “Images of Miss Lindfors,” was born in Youngstown in 1962. Pasquerella lives in Northeast Ohio with his wife, Kalliopi “Caroline,” and two children, Joseph III and Rachel.
The book is available for purchase at Amazon.com and Barnes&Noble.com.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Armenia will continue its fight for the international recognition of the Genocide in 2018, Deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
British singer defends Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein Morrissey said he had “never, never, never” been in a similar situation, either as abuser or abused, in his life or career.
Russia says will be 'very pleased' to see Azerbaijan in Eurasian Union Russia will be very pleased to see Azerbaijan in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.
Mkhitaryan battling to save his career in Manchester United: source There are still concerns he is struggling to come to terms with the mental and physical restraints of the Premier League.
Danish scientists unveil reasons behind premature aging The study confirms what many may already suspect: that heavy drinking and smoking are linked to physical signs of premature aging.