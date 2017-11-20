Russia says will be 'very pleased' to see Azerbaijan in Eurasian Union

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia will be very pleased to see Azerbaijan in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the teaching staff of the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA) on Monday, November 20.

"The Eurasian Economic Union is an open integration alliance. We do not force anyone to join us," Lavrov said.

"He noted that they have always welcomed the accession of new members to the union.

"The question of Tajikistan's membership is currently under consideration. We also receive applications from countries that are not members of the CIS. We will be very glad to see Azerbaijan in this structure."

Armenia, meanwhile, has earlier said that it opposes Azerbaijan's EEU membership even as an observer.

"There is even a contractual provision for becoming an observer according to which the state that steps up measures to the detriment of any member state and the whole structure cannot become and observer," deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan has said.