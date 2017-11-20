Mexican lawmakers’ visit to Armenia, Karabakh stirs crisis with Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The visit of three Mexican deputies to Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia has stirred a diplomatic crisis between Azerbaijan and Mexico, local media reports suggest.

Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, María Cristina Teresa García Bravo, Carlos Hernández Mirón, accompanied by deputy Armenian parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov arrived in Karabakh on October 24. The guests visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers in memory of those who fell during the Artsakh Liberation War.

At the invitation of the member of the Parliament of Armenia, Karen Avagyan, the three Mexican deputies traveled from October 21 to 28 to Yerevan. The deputies took a day to visit Karabakh, where they even recorded a video to express their support for Armenia.

This act was not well-received by Azerbaijan, whose embassy in Mexico sent a note of protest to the president of the Chamber of Deputies to condemn the visit of the legislators.

Azerbaijan's charge d'affaires Mammad Talibov asked Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín to launch an investigation into this "illegal visit" and take appropriate measures so that "such incidents do not occur in the future."