Europe's Armenians raise €1.23 mln for Telethon-2017
November 20, 2017 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - During a phoneathon held in France on November 15-19, Europe-based Armenians have gathered €1.23 million.
The local branches of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund in France, Germany, Switzerland and Greece participated in the phoneathon.
Throughout four days, the volunteers of the organization called the Armenian families and organizations living and working in Europe, presenting the mission of the Telethon-2017, which is slated for November 23.
More than 9900 Europe-based Armenian families and organizations joined the fundraising event.
