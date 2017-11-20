Lavrov pays tribute to 1.5 million Armenian Genocide victims

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Monday, November 20.

Lavrov put a wreath at the memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923.

Also, the Russian foreign policy chief toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits, and left a note in the book of memories.

Also, Lavrov watered the fir tree he planted in 2007 at the Memory Alley of the complex.

Lavrov arrived in Yerevan from the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well the relations between Armenia and Russia.