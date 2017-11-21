Armenian Genocide missionary getting Outstanding Canadian Award
November 21, 2017 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sara Corning, a Yarmouth County native considered a heroine for her role in saving the lives of thousands of children nearly a century ago overseas, is being recognized by the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto, which will present their Outstanding Canadian Award for 2017 in honour of Corning, Yarmouth County Vanguard reports.
The presentation will take place at a gala dinner event Nov. 26 in Toronto.
A native of Chegoggin who in 1923 was formally recognized in Greece for her humanitarian efforts – with an honour comparable to the Order of Canada – Corning has remained largely unknown in her own province and country, but her story is well known to Armenian and Greek communities in Canada.
“Risking her life for the most vulnerable of humanity, Sara helped rescue the orphans of the 1915-1923 Genocide and cared for thousands who suffered in the former Ottoman empire, Armenia and Greece between 1919 and 1930,” said a statement from the Sara Corning Society.
Aside from her work abroad, Corning was a first responder Red Cross nurse in the aftermath of the Halifax Explosion of Dec. 6, 1917, tending to many injured and dying victims at the YMCA and Camp Hill hospitals.
In early 2016, in an effort to make more people aware of Corning, the Sara Corning Society was formed.
“The society feels that Sara Corning deserves much greater recognition in her home country, bringing attention to her Red Cross nursing service and her humanitarian efforts, which resonate with all those who have been persecuted unjustly,” said Jennifer Rodney Chown, a society board member.
The Sara Corning Centre for Genocide Education in Toronto was named in Corning’s honour in 2011.
Corning died in her native Yarmouth County in 1969 at the age of 97.
The Armenian Community Centre of Toronto established the Outstanding Canadian Award over three decades ago and past recipients have included former prime minister Jean Chretien, author Margaret Atwood, astronaut Roberta Bondar and filmmaker Atom Egoyan.
Representatives of the Sara Corning Society have been invited to attend and speak at the Nov. 26 event, where the keynote speaker will be Jean Augustine, the first African-Canadian woman to be elected to the House of Commons and to serve in the federal cabinet.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
Partner news
Latest news
Hezbollah says ready to leave Iraq after Islamic State defeat “IS has suffered defeat and there is no need for the presence of this number of leaders and fighters of Hezbollah in Iraq,” Nasrallah said.
New souvenir sheet celebrates 25 years of Armenia-Russia ties A souvenir sheet with two stamps dedicated to the 25th anniv. of the establishment of relations between Armenia and Russia was cancelled.
This week's dream trip is Armenia for a generous embrace: The Week The Week is recommending to visit Armenia as the week's dream trip that the magazine updates once in every seven days.
Materialistic people have more Facebook friends: study “Materialistic people use Facebook more frequently because they tend to objectify their Facebook friends,” said lead author Phillip Ozimek.