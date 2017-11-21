Remains of Red Army Armenian servicemen unearthed in Russia
November 21, 2017 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The remains of Armenian servicemen were found in Rostov Oblast, Russia, reported Don 24 TV channel.
The search for graves of Red Army soldiers of the Great Patriotic War is carried out by representatives of the search association Mius-Front.
They managed to establish that Armenian servicemen were among the 54 fighters from the 271st Rifle Division unearthed near Rostov.
"Excavation activities are hard and emotional, because many of the soldiers simply remained under tanks. We proceed carefully, step by step, so as not to miss any small details and personal things," said the head of Mius-Front Andrey Kudryakov.
During search operations in Ukraine's Zaporizhia Oblast in late August, the remains of an Armenian soldier and participant of the Great Patriotic War were discovered
