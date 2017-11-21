Custom Serj Tankian guitars now available for preorder

PanARMENIAN.Net - 25 custom Serj Tankian guitars - a personally autographed and extremely limited edition - are now available on the System Of A Down frontman’s website.

This is the same exact model guitar that Tankian performed on stage throughout the 2017 System of A Down European Tour - same hardware, same wood, the same quality custom guitar featuring an artwork design derived from one of the artist's musical paintings titled "Ethnic Cause".

Each custom Serj Tankian Guitar will ship with a certificate of authenticity that is numbered and signed by Tankian, a canvas gig bag, and a custom Serj Tankian guitar pick (the same pick he uses on stage).

“Before SOAD's 2017 European tour, a friend offered to get a hand crafted unique custom guitar built for me based on my specifications integrating my own artwork. People were asking me about the guitar so we spoke to the manufacturer and made it available,” the artist said in a tweet.

Each guitar costs $1,299.

Tankian is a Lebanese-born Armenian-American singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, poet and political activist. He is widely considered and ranked as one of the greatest vocalists in metal history, with praise given to his unusual delivery and his wide vocal range.