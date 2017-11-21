Turkey refuses to dismantle toilet built atop Armenian cemetery

PanARMENIAN.Net - The municipality of Edremit in Turkey's Van province has said that it has no intention of dismantling a toilet facility built atop the Armenian cemetery in the town.

Those in charge of the move argue that there are no Armenian graves on the site.

"We haven't dismantled any structure and are not going to either. Furthermore, we'll turn this natural wonder into a more beautiful place," said a trustee appointed by the AP Party.

Following media reports, minister of culture and tourism Numan Kurtumlus has said that all the "buildings" will be dismantled within 60 days.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently cited a synagogue and two Armenian churches as examples of restored religious structures in Turkey.

Erdogan forgot, however, about dozens of other Armenian churches and monasteries that are used as reception halls or stables throughout Turkey, and many more that have been destroyed for centuries.