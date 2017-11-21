Armenian-American astronomy professor's photo exhibit held in CA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American professor Vahe Peroomian's love for photography was sparked by the gift of a Kodak toy camera when he was 10 years old. For 20 years, he has developed his passion for photography into a third profession.

A photography exhibit titled “A Planet Worth Saving,” hosted by Peroomian and his wife, Carolyn, displayed the best of the photographer’s latest work, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Peroomian is a longstanding member of the Glendale Community College board of trustees, a physics and astronomy professor at USC and now a photographer and exhibitor.

On Nov. 10, several dozen Peroomian fans gathered at Stephanie’s Gallery in La Cañada Flintridge, CA to sip, sup and savor landscapes from around the world taken at dawn, sunset and evening.

The exhibit marks Peroomian’s first showing in five years. This time, Peroomian has added color photographs to his repertoire.

He has also added starscapes, especially popular among the crowd. More favorites were his landscapes taken at U.S. national parks and photographs from a recent trip to Armenia.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge), who was attending the event, bought an original Peroomian titled “The Waterfall at Ardvi” — part of his Armenia series.