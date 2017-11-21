Putin says Russian-Armenian dialogue successfully developing

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian-Armenian dialogue is successfully developing, more actions and plans coming in the future, said Russian president Vladimir Putin in a message for the Armenian-Russian exhibition in Yerevan, read out by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Russia and Armenia are not just good neighbors, we are united by common pages of history, pride in the exploits of our ancestors, friendship and mutual understanding, which we sincerely cherish,” Putin said in the message.

“It is important that today the Russian-Armenian dialogue is successfully developing, both actions and plans coming in the future.”

Putin also said both countries are making a significant contribution to strengthening the partnership through the Eurasian integration project, the CSTO, the CIS and other multilateral formats.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening of the exhibition in Yerevan.

Lavrov, meanwhile, has already visited the Armenian Genocide memorial, met foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and given a press conference afterwards.