Major step forward in developing neonatal healthcare in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - About ten years ago, BirthLink NGO and VivaCell-MTS began to cooperate with the aim of reducing the infant mortality rate in Armenia. Today, BirthLink states that the partner organizations have reached their main goal of developing neonatal healthcare in Armenia. Year after year, the long-term outcome of the project becomes even more noticeable. The organization says the project proved a success due to the utilization of state-of-the-art equipment and the long-term commitment of VivaCell-MTS.

This year in Kapan Medical Center neonatal care has been provided to 9 newborns who have recovered completely. Neonatologist Sergey Gasparyan noted that it is important to upgrade newborn and neonatal care departments with the latest technology and provide specialized training to the medical personnel.

The importance of the program is also highly appreciated by parents whose children have survived thanks to the care of the medical personnel and the availability of necessary equipment.

Since 2008, in the framework of the program, 43 newborn and neonatal care departments have been upgraded in different regions and in the capital with the latest equipment. In order to ensure the success of the program, VivaCell-MTS has over the years allocated about AMD600 million to the newborn and neonatal care departments. Due to specialized care and necessary equipment, the infant mortality and morbidity level has decreased in remote regions of Armenia by providing adequate health care to children born with health problems and light weight. Latest healthcare methods have been used during childbirth for non-invasive respiratory treatment of children suffering from lung disease.

Reduction of the infant mortality rate is a major challenge in the world. According to the World Health Organization, 44% of all under five child deaths are infant mortality cases. Provision of qualified medical care to infants during the vulnerable period has been available in Armenia since 2008.