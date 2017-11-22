Three Karabakh soldiers killed in mine explosion

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three soldiers from the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army were killed as a mine exploded on Thursday, November 21, at around 18:35.

Gegham Zakaryan (b. 1995), Sargis Abrahamyan (b. 1998) and Sargis Melikyan (b. 1997) died on Thursday, while Narek Hoveyan (b. 1998) was wounded.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.