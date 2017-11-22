Russian channel apologizes for likening Armenia's RPA with fascists

PanARMENIAN.Net - The president of the Russian TV channel Zvezda has apologized for the unethical assessment given by a host about Armenia's ruling Republican Party.

Zvezda is a Russian nationwide TV network run by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Zvezda removed from YouTube one of its latest broadcast of a talk show about RPA's logo, in which the host, Veronika Krasheninnikova, called the Armenian military and statesman Garegin Nzhdeh a fascist and compared the members of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) with the fascists.

Describing the presenter's formulations as "an omission", the representative of the TV channel sent a letter to Armenian ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan to apologize, Shant TV said on Tuesday, November 21.