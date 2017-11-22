Armenia to raise drinking water tariff by 6%
November 22, 2017 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Public Services Regulatory Commission on Wednesday, November 22 decided to raise the price for one cubic meter of drinking water by AMD 11.4 (6.3%).
Discussing an application by Veolia Djur, the PSRC decided to lift the water supply and wastewater tariffs to AMD 191.4 starting from January 1, 2018.
Consumers currently pay AMD 180 for one cubic meter of drinking water.
Veolia Djur submitted the application for raising the tariffs by AMD 14 in August.
