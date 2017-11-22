Armenian designer Talar Nina launching her third collection in Dubai
November 22, 2017 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dubai-based designer of Armenian origin Talar Nina is launching her third collection, Eastern Promise. Inspired by her love of the Middle East, Eastern Promise has a mix of delicately embroidered bomber jackets, ornamental track pants, and skirts, all of which are both elegant and comfortable, Khaleej Times says in an article.
The sequined collection consists of bomber jackets, track pants, joggers, long sleeveless vests, and mid-length skirts.
The designer donates part of profits to the 'Moving Forward' Centre for children in Armenia's second largest city of Gyumri.
"My frequent trips to Armenia are a source of inspiration - the architecture, art, embroidery and needle lace," Nina said in a recent interview.
"Spending summers with my family in Amman, Jordan has also given me opportunities to travel throughout the Arab world and visit cities like Beirut, Aleppo and Damascus and experience the history and diversity of the region."
The brand was launched in 2016, and the designer hopes to introduce new pieces every 2-3 months.
"Our aim is to launch four collections a year, and add holiday and Ramadan collections to provide options for our clientele," she said.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia offers Germany to take part in renovation of church in Syria At a meeting in Yerevan, Ashotyan attached great importance to the interparliamentary cooperation with the Bundestag.
Two Armenian wrestlers left out of World Championships In the qualification round, Hakobyan deafeted U.S. wrestler John Mossing, but lost his bout against Turkey's Murad Dagi.
Islamic State executes, decapitates Iraqi prisoners in new video The footage starts off with classic jihadist music and then shows battle footage from more recent hit-and-run raids.
Sketches for new Armenian hybrid banknotes unveiled in Yerevan And now, the Central Bank of Armenia has unveiled the sketches of the new banknotes that will be put into circulation in 2018.