Sketches for new Armenian hybrid banknotes unveiled in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - By the decision of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), new hybrid paper currency will be introduced Armenia.

And now, the CBA has unveiled the sketches of the new banknotes that will be put into circulation in 2018.

The new banknotes will feature poet Paruyr Sevak, chess grandmaster Tigran Petrosian, writer and dramatist William Saroyan, composer Komitas, seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky, and Saint Gregory the Illuminator.

Paper money with a nominal value of AMD500 will also be issued fornotaphilist in 2017.

