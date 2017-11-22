Armenian director's Karabakh movie named best at Pomegranate fest
November 22, 2017 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The feature film "The Last Inhabitant" by Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan about the ongoing conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) was named the best feature film in Pomegranate Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.
The movie was among the 40 other films submitted for consideration, with Canadian-Armenian filmmaker Atom Egoyan, Arsinee Khanjian, actor/producer Dean Cain, Montel Williams and many others in attendance.
Avetisyan's eighth feature film, "The Last Inhabitant" centers around Abgar, the only Armenian of Christian faith left in the village of Gyurjevan, now devastated and in near ruins, after everyone else has been deported. Because of his skills as a stonemason, he is assigned to help build a mosque by the Azeri occupants. He also has to take care of his daughter Yurga, traumatized after witnessing her husband’s murder. As the situation deteriorates around them with increasing enemy danger and lack of food, they find solace in their memories of an idealized past, when peace and happiness still prevailed. The last resort for those who have not much to hope for. With its often elegiac and poetic approach the film is able to achieve a touching portrait of survival and at the same time humanizing the protagonists and their fate, how tragic it may be.
Earlier, the film was named the best feature film by the Scandinavian International Film Festival, while actor Aleksandr Khachatryan, meanwhile, won the best actor award in Finland.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia offers Germany to take part in renovation of church in Syria At a meeting in Yerevan, Ashotyan attached great importance to the interparliamentary cooperation with the Bundestag.
Two Armenian wrestlers left out of World Championships In the qualification round, Hakobyan deafeted U.S. wrestler John Mossing, but lost his bout against Turkey's Murad Dagi.
Islamic State executes, decapitates Iraqi prisoners in new video The footage starts off with classic jihadist music and then shows battle footage from more recent hit-and-run raids.
Sketches for new Armenian hybrid banknotes unveiled in Yerevan And now, the Central Bank of Armenia has unveiled the sketches of the new banknotes that will be put into circulation in 2018.