Armenia Aircompany offers flights at unprecedented prices in December
November 23, 2017 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Aircompany will offer flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Voronezh and Minvody and back for unprecedented low tariffs, General Director Robert Oganesyan said.
"To increase the passenger traffic in December, we offer Yerevan-Tel-Aviv-Yerevan tickets for only 220 dollars, and from Tel-Aviv and back for $250 starting from December 10," Oganesyan said.
On New Year days, Armenia offers an unprecedentedly low tariff for Israel - rountrip tickets from Tel Aviv to Yerevan and back for the date of December 30 - January 6 and December 31 - January 7 will cost $175.
“Launching flights to Tel Aviv was a hard thing to do. The civil aviation of Armenia helped us in many ways, and today Armenia has become closer to the Israelis, hosting tourists and delegations alike,” he added.
Also, on the days preceding and following the New Year, the airline plans to carry out charter flights to Rome.
Armenia Aircompany was founded December, 2015. It serves destinations including Beirut (Lebanon), Tel Aviv (Israel), Mineralnye Vody (Russia), Voronezh (Russia), also offering charter flights Tehran (Iran), Thessaloniki (Greece), Rome (Italy) and Frankfurt (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Rhodes, Heraklion, Corfu (Greece), Tivat (Montenegro), Baghdad (Iraq), Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan), Venice, Rome (Italy), Sharm-el-Sheikh (Egypt).
