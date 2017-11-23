NATO says has no direct role in Karabakh settlement, backs OSCE

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains a matter of concern, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, November 23, Anadolu Agency reports.

"It is clear that there is no military solution to this conflict and NATO has no direct role," Stoltenberg told a news conference, alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said NATO supported the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Addressing Aliyev, Stoltenberg said: "I am encouraged to hear about your renewed dialogue with the president of Armenia [Serzh Sargsyan]. We encourage you to continue the path to a negotiated solution and to avoid any new escalation."

Aliyev and Sargsyan last met in Geneva in October to discuss the peaceful settlement of the conflict.