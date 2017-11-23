Azerbaijani soldier's body found near Armenian military post

PanARMENIAN.Net - The body of an Azerbaijani soldier was found near one of Armenia's military posts on Thursday, November 23 morning.

According to the defense ministry press service, the serviceman is a Captain of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who defected after a crime was committed in the military unit.

The Armenian defense ministry said it is ready to facilitate the transfer of the body to the Azerbaijani side through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.