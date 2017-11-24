EPP statement backs Armenia-EU deal, peaceful Karabakh settlement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The EPP EU and EaP leaders met in Brussels on Thursday, November 23 and adopted a declaration supporting the new EU-Armenia agreement, the launch of a visa liberalization dialogue between the bloc and the country and the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“We welcome the signing of the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia,” the declaration said.

Weighing in on the establishment of visa-free regime with several countries, the EPP also said it supports the launch of a visa liberalization dialogue with Armenia.

A special paragraph was dedicated to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, in which the EPP expressed support for the OSCE Minsk Group efforts, based on the norms and principles of international law, in particular those concerning the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

“We call on all sides of the conflict to adhere to the ceasefire regime with full respect to the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements, to implement confidence-building measures and to reduce tensions on the line of contact, including those measures agreed to during summits in Vienna, Saint Petersburg and Geneva,” the declaration said.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan is taking part in the Summit of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels, chaired by EPP President Joseph Daul. The summit is attended by European Council and European Commission Presidents Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of European Parliament Antonio Tajani, as well as the heads of state and government representing EPP-member countries and Eastern Partnership-member states.