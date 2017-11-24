Hayastan all-Armenian Fund raises more than $12.5 mln for Karabakh
November 24, 2017 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hayastan all-Armenian Fund hosted its 20th annual Thanksgiving Day telethon to raise more than $12.5 million with the help of Diaspora Armenians.
The telethon, this year called “Fruitful Artsakh”, aired for 12 hours, with the donations set to be used for two major projects in Nagorno Karabakh - deepwater drilling and installation of solar power stations.
The telethon is held in Los Angeles, U.S. each year, while the Fund has implemented 50,000 projects worth $350 million with donations from around 700,000 individuals.
Various art and entertainment programs ran throughout the telethon with visits from community leaders as well as footage showcasing past projects funded by the telethon.
The biggest donations came from an anonymous benefactor ($2.5 million), Russia-based Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan ($2.25 million), the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine ($350,000), Armenian lawmaker and businessman Samvel Aleksanyan ($200,000) and many more.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Azerbaijan's aggression should not be rewarded with military aid from the United States, Forbes said in a fresh article.
'The Flight Attendant', an upcoming novel by American writer of Armenian origin Chris Bohjalian will be adapted for television series.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia’s Ameriabank granted Citi Bank quality excellence awards Citi Bank has granted Ameriabank two quality excellence awards for the high quality of international money transfers.
Islamic State executes 15 of own militants in Afghanistan The execution reportedly took place on Thursday, the same day a suicide bombing in the provincial capital of Jalalabad claimed eight lives.
Belarus expected to legalize cryptocurrencies A draft decree on the Belarusian High-Tech Park which would legalize cryptocurrencies is awaiting the president of Belarus to sign into law.
Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000 Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.