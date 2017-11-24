Hayastan all-Armenian Fund raises more than $12.5 mln for Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hayastan all-Armenian Fund hosted its 20th annual Thanksgiving Day telethon to raise more than $12.5 million with the help of Diaspora Armenians.

The telethon, this year called “Fruitful Artsakh”, aired for 12 hours, with the donations set to be used for two major projects in Nagorno Karabakh - deepwater drilling and installation of solar power stations.

The telethon is held in Los Angeles, U.S. each year, while the Fund has implemented 50,000 projects worth $350 million with donations from around 700,000 individuals.

Various art and entertainment programs ran throughout the telethon with visits from community leaders as well as footage showcasing past projects funded by the telethon.

The biggest donations came from an anonymous benefactor ($2.5 million), Russia-based Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan ($2.25 million), the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine ($350,000), Armenian lawmaker and businessman Samvel Aleksanyan ($200,000) and many more.