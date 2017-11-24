Scientists may have found "cure for baldness"

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new scientific study has reported a major breakthrough which could pave the way for creating a cure for baldness, loaded reports.

It’s estimated that around 40% of all men experience some form of hair loss by the age of 35.

By the time they hit 60, that proportion increases to around 65%, and goes up to a whopping 80% for anyone reaching the ripe old age of 80. But let’s not worry about that last one.

Baldness is and always will be a big deal for men. Sure, there are some guys out there who take it better than others, but no one enjoys losing their hair.

Scientists at the Yonsei University in South Korea have uncovered a game-changing chemical substance dubbed “CXXC-type zinc finger protein 5” which they reckon could sure the condition.

It’s already been tested on mice and has been show to promote hair grown. It works by disrupting a process within the cells controlling the development of hair follicles and healing of wounds.

Based on a 28-day experiment using the mice, scientists were able to demonstrate the positive effect of the CXXC protein.

The research also found that hair grew at a faster rate when the chemical was combined with something called valproic avid.