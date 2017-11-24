Wassef Group planning to start clothing production in Armenia
November 24, 2017 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Joseph Wassef - an Egyptian-Armenian businessman and the owner of knitwear manufacturing and exporting company Wassef Group - is planning to start a clothing production in Armenia with the aim of creating more than 1000 jobs.
At a meeting with Armenia's minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan, Wassef said he wants to found a company in the light industry sector.
According to the investor, the Group is specialized in all stages of production - knitwear dying, various types of printing, embroidery, decoration, stitching and packing.
Also, the company supplies products to world-famous brands.
Wassef hailed the Armenian workforce as one of the best in the world, adding that they are capable of creating more than 1000 jobs.
